As Ugi New (UGI) Share Value Declined, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding; Meristem Llp Has Lifted Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $2.35 Million

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 1.86 million shares traded or 1.07% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 63.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 11,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,797 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 18,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.01 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bar Harbor Trust Serv holds 0.77% or 6,262 shares. The Texas-based Greenbrier Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 13.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 69,352 shares. Cim Mangement Inc accumulated 13,292 shares. Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp owns 1.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 337,482 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc holds 1.63% or 46,944 shares in its portfolio. Alaska Permanent Cap Management has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc owns 7,855 shares. Alabama-based Notis has invested 3.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Natl National Bank In reported 137,564 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. 158,099 are held by Hrt Fin Limited Co. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 3.08% or 2.90M shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Co reported 3.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 44,554 are held by Coastline Tru. Seven Post Inv Office Lp holds 0.25% or 1,850 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Victory Cap has 0.03% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 310,739 shares. Gradient Investments Lc invested in 0% or 162 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 64,767 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 11,166 shares. Rmb Llc accumulated 0.08% or 58,505 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.13% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Oppenheimer holds 13,569 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation holds 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 156,383 shares. Duncker Streett And has 55 shares. Sabal invested in 6,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Spirit Of America New York holds 0.78% or 97,250 shares in its portfolio.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,673 shares to 82,439 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 12,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,363 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).