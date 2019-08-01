As Ugi New (UGI) Share Value Declined, Howland Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $475,200; Monroe Bank & Trust Position in Omnicell (OMCL) Has Cut as Market Value Declined

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 480,544 shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 8,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 475,259 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.34 million, up from 466,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 2.15 million shares traded or 86.12% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is UGI Corp (UGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Walgreens disappoints, Dow trades on NYSE, UGI makes acquisition – Yahoo Finance” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,349 shares to 484,816 shares, valued at $57.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 27,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,375 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Cap LP holds 0.32% or 76,799 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0.02% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Citadel Advsrs Limited Co holds 0% or 12,367 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs holds 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 65,286 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 13,200 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.02% or 7,936 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co holds 11,176 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0% or 5,700 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.06% or 48,289 shares. Snyder Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3.35% or 1.28 million shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 279,318 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gru Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 89,689 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.09% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 3,600 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 67,639 shares.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 12,483 shares to 172,588 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 9,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank reported 63 shares. 9,581 were reported by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. Champlain Invest Prns Ltd Co holds 0.18% or 253,805 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.55M shares. Pnc Fincl holds 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 231,236 shares. Sei Invests Com reported 19,217 shares stake. Moreover, Aqr Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 229,472 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 72,200 were reported by Swiss Natl Bank. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 14,500 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Dubuque Comml Bank Trust accumulated 1,245 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Omnicell (OMCL) Responds to Short Seller GlassHouse Research – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 34.19 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $200,567 activity. The insider PETERSMEYER GARY S sold 750 shares worth $59,155.