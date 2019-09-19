As Ugi New (UGI) Share Value Declined, Howland Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $424,583; Beaconlight Capital Has Trimmed Position in Agilent Technologies (Call) (A) by $7.68 Million as Shares Declined

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (A) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 103,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 104,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, down from 208,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $78.01. About 606,478 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 8,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 483,270 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.81 million, up from 475,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 386,189 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,328 shares to 146,018 shares, valued at $20.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,655 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Petrus Lta stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Strategic Glob Advsr Llc has 0.05% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Veritable Lp owns 13,641 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Company reported 2,299 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.1% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 686,139 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 531,738 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 7,500 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Stevens Management Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 29,724 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 126,419 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. California State Teachers Retirement owns 281,482 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco invested in 540 shares or 0% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 4,934 shares. Thomas White Ltd invested in 0.09% or 7,200 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 155 shares. Millennium Lc, a New York-based fund reported 6,062 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 406,950 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation has 0.17% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 28,000 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gru Llp reported 8.72 million shares stake. World Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 17,703 shares. 2,829 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.11% or 125,687 shares. Martin Currie Ltd reported 93,332 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 39,800 shares to 355,800 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.15M for 22.68 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.