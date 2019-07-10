As Ugi New (UGI) Market Valuation Rose, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cut by $5.03 Million Its Stake; Knightsbridge Asset Management Trimmed Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $4.45 Million

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $134.99. About 1.21M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 91,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 445,114 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.67M, down from 536,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 1.09M shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCA Holdings Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “HCA looks to raise nearly $5 billion – Orlando Business Journal” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare Completes Purchase of 24 MedSpring Urgent Care Centers in Texas – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50M for 13.66 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Crop (NYSE:PCG) by 38,683 shares to 249,216 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,975 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.03% or 3,352 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.3% or 41,532 shares. Ironwood Finance Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.38% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 12.82M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.48% or 249,470 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 57,604 shares. 1,616 are held by Private Advisor Gru Lc. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Shell Asset stated it has 41,432 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 7,064 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorp invested in 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 47,397 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 440,727 were accumulated by Bloombergsen. Provise Grp Inc Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1,615 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. Another trade for 263 shares valued at $36,979 was sold by Morrow J William. Reiner Deborah M also sold $72,639 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. 33,670 shares valued at $4.72 million were sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. 37,500 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $5.24M were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. Another trade for 8,368 shares valued at $1.17 million was made by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, February 7.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 30,353 shares to 477,654 shares, valued at $38.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 22,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Inv Holdg holds 0% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Wedge Capital L LP Nc invested in 0.92% or 1.46 million shares. 9.15 million are held by State Street Corp. Lord Abbett And Lc invested in 192,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Republic Investment Management holds 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 6,065 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Snyder Capital LP holds 1.28M shares. Intll Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 352,524 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Company accumulated 0.01% or 4,730 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 24,885 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Lc has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moreover, Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.2% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 52,729 shares. Sir Mgmt Lp holds 0.06% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 5,700 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 365,000 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.10M for 69.79 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.