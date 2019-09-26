As Ugi Corp. (UGI) Valuation Declined, Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Boosted by $8.14 Million Its Stake; Goldman Sachs Group Has Boosted Dish Network (Put) (DISH) Position by $7.41 Million as Market Value Declined

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 780% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 702,392 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ugi Corp. (UGI) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 153,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.57M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 261,419 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Investments has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 2,400 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co reported 83,871 shares. 64,767 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Ltd. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 26,525 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 5,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Art Advsrs Llc has 0.08% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 152,397 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Lc has invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moreover, Lord Abbett & Limited Company has 0.03% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Piedmont Inv accumulated 0.04% or 16,830 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.08% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Bryn Mawr Trust Com has invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.05% or 49,764 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa reported 173,195 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co. (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 20,913 shares to 543,756 shares, valued at $78.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcosa Inc. by 107,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,993 shares, and cut its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of stock. 500,005 shares were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W, worth $15.72M on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Dodge & Cox owns 29.59M shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Co has 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 5,939 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap accumulated 107,105 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Co owns 46,997 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 10,745 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 11,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 44,497 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.05% stake. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Raymond James Serv Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Blackrock Incorporated reported 18.73 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in City Hldg Co (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 110,032 shares to 19,120 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 68,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,752 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.