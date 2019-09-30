As Ugi Corp. (UGI) Stock Price Declined, Snyder Capital Management LP Lifted Position; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Boosted Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $491,256

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 6,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 10,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.68 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ugi Corp. (UGI) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 19,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.56 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Ugi Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 842,546 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,035 shares. Court Place Advsrs Lc holds 0.68% or 23,719 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Company accumulated 46,870 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bellecapital holds 1.99% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 44,097 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,976 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.02% or 81,702 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 55,718 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorp stated it has 805,651 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Foyston Gordon Payne Inc stated it has 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 505,078 shares. Fire Grp Incorporated Inc reported 3,408 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 84,557 shares stake. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 569 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. Schumacher Laura J had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million on Monday, September 16. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 70,603 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.1% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 7,078 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 4,506 shares. Creative Planning owns 11,166 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 426 shares stake. United Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Llc holds 4,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 483,270 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 2.10 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg holds 0.03% or 686,139 shares. Victory Cap invested 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has 5,207 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Coastline stated it has 0.2% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT) by 41,859 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $51.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. Cl (NYSE:MA) by 3,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,183 shares, and cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT).

