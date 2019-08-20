As Ugi Corp. (UGI) Share Value Declined, Spirit Of America Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.36 Million; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Has Cut Position

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 46.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 125,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 144,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 269,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 1.13M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Ugi Corp. (UGI) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 24,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 97,250 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Ugi Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 3.62M shares traded or 197.24% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 69,500 shares to 880,379 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 64,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.