As Ufp Technologies (UFPT) Market Valuation Rose, Cove Street Capital Trimmed by $4.04 Million Its Stake; Discover Financial Services (DFS) Market Value Rose While Quantbot Technologies LP Cut Holding

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 98,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.74% . The hedge fund held 621,827 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.88 million, down from 720,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ufp Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 9,724 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has risen 35.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 81.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 74,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 17,276 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 92,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 416,641 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 29,573 shares to 57,355 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spon Adr by 46,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 9.08 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 23,200 shares to 766,937 shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 397,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU).

