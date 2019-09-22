As Udr (UDR) Valuation Rose, Cohen & Steers Cut by $89.39 Million Its Holding; Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Holder Oz Management LP Lowered Its Position by $1.10 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Udr Inc. (UDR) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 41.61 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87B, down from 43.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 2.15 million shares traded or 33.60% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 219,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 36,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212,000, down from 255,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $677.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 2.13 million shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 245,600 shares to 768,900 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 107,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Analysts await ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 38.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisconsin Energy Corporation by 13,943 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $130.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares U.S. Preferred Stock Etf (PFF) by 170,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UDR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co accumulated 40,189 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.05% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Royal London Asset Management has invested 0.04% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 57,367 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Asset Management One holds 0.16% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 743,703 shares. Rampart Communications Ltd Liability Company holds 21,191 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Capital invested 0.03% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Hartford Invest reported 31,265 shares stake. Smithfield Co accumulated 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Us owns 2.77 million shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 1.06 million shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Zimmer Ptnrs Lp stated it has 2.21 million shares. Veritable Lp invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).