As Udr (UDR) Valuation Rose, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Decreased Position by $435,825; Ametek New (AME) Holder Congress Asset Management Company Has Lifted Its Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 60.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 9,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 6,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 15,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 1.48 million shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 9,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 73,732 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 64,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.27. About 1.66 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 7,853 shares. New England Research Mngmt stated it has 7,200 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited holds 52,592 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.08% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 720 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 145,500 shares. 9,950 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Southeast Asset Advisors invested 0.18% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Zacks Inv has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.07% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 195,751 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% or 65,484 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa reported 6,586 shares. 143,744 are owned by Westpac Corp. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,341 shares. The Australia-based Amp Invsts Limited has invested 0.06% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 11,186 shares to 117,772 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 27,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 859,993 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,120 shares to 15,505 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Lrg Cap Etf (VV) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

