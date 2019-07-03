As Udr (UDR) Stock Value Declined, Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Boosted Position; Archon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Digi Intl (DGII) by $1.09 Million as Stock Price Declined

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 90,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,729 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 159,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 120,211 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 0.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 15/05/2018 – Yageo Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Global Distributor of the Year in North America; 08/05/2018 – Digi-Key Offers Unlimited Access to Ultra Librarian EDA/CAD Models; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.76 TO $0.88; 30/05/2018 – TDK Names Digi-Key Distributor of the Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $216.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD DSOM.KL – LARS-AKE VALDEMAR NORLING RESIGNS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – YEAR -AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 373.1 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 1.57 BLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – Panduit Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Highest Sales Growth Distributor; 15/05/2018 – VCC Awards Digi-Key with 2017 Global Distributor of the Year, Outstanding Commitment and Sales Growth; 12/04/2018 – Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Milling Machine Available for Immediate Shipment Worldwide from Digi-Key

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 24,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 15,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 816,424 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 23.67% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conformis Inc by 560,000 shares to 8.17 million shares, valued at $23.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold DGII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 365,056 shares stake. Us Bankshares De invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). 5,656 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 10,300 shares. D E Shaw holds 195,536 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs holds 22,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 136,662 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 82,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,637 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. 124,541 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Parkside Commercial Bank Tru holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 42,072 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII).

Analysts await Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 55.56% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.09 per share. DGII’s profit will be $1.12M for 80.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Digi International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Digi International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DGII) ROE Of 3.5%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IoT Leaders, Innovators and Luminaries Gather at Digi International 2019 Global IoT Conference – PRNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digi International Inc. (DGII) CEO Ron Konezny on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Wireless Infrastructure Developers Set to Rally in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Digi International Announces Resignation of CFO – Business Wire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.13 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Riley Kevin C. sold $553,484.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 34,089 shares to 35,414 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in St Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 32,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,762 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 362,955 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zimmer Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 2.21 million shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Clark Cap Grp accumulated 429,249 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.17% or 87,836 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 8,142 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 529,207 shares. M&R Capital accumulated 691 shares. Citadel Ltd stated it has 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Fca Tx holds 0.18% or 9,951 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs holds 0.05% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 127,746 shares. Spirit Of America Ny holds 57,756 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Citigroup invested 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Duncker Streett & holds 0.03% or 2,480 shares. Moreover, Hexavest Incorporated has 0.47% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 819,471 shares.