As Udr (UDR) Shares Rose, Fil LTD Has Cut by $6.06 Million Its Holding; Northeast Financial Consultants Has Boosted Its Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (Prn) (BXMT) by $3.37 Million

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 134,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 384,976 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50M, down from 519,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 1.59 million shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (BXMT) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 99,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 522,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05M, up from 423,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 858,503 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UDR Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About UDR, Inc. (UDR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UDR Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UDR prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests has 5.08M shares. Century Inc owns 0.06% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 1.37 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation owns 327 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Company invested in 0.13% or 7,024 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 864 shares. Millennium Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 886,627 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd invested in 24,528 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Monetary Mngmt Grp holds 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 333 shares. Colony Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 6,028 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 420,564 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd accumulated 33,739 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 9,500 shares. Dupont Management Corp has 0.04% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Mirae Asset Glob Invs has 19,626 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9,400 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 2,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Voloridge Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Argi Service Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 7,238 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd holds 0.01% or 250,477 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Cap Lc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 840,911 shares. St Johns Management Com Ltd Llc has 220 shares. New England & Mgmt invested 0.47% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Paradigm Mngmt Inc Ny has invested 0.13% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 124,896 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gruss & Company owns 4% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 110,659 shares. C V Starr Company has invested 2.81% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 10,858 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 46,872 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 500 are owned by Optimum Invest Advisors. Van Eck Assoc owns 241,649 shares.