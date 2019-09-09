As Udr (UDR) Share Price Rose, Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Cut Position; Grassi Investment Management Has Increased Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $842,140; Share Value Declined

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 60.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 9,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 6,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 15,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 1.52 million shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 56,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 50,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.72 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $149.94 million for 23.52 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “UDR, Inc. is Another Rising Real Estate Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UDR prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UDR Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UDR Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 7,960 shares to 7,990 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Lg Cap Etf (SCHX) by 7,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 10,155 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 2,300 are held by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.04% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 383,735 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). First Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Apg Asset Nv holds 9,500 shares. 429,249 were reported by Clark Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 63,225 shares. Profund Advisors Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 18,779 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 0.08% or 45.06 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H And reported 221,133 shares stake. 12,574 were reported by First Natl Tru. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv, a New York-based fund reported 27,035 shares. 220,456 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Ssi Invest Inc holds 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 2,422 shares. Cambridge Tru owns 223,872 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt reported 12,785 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.47% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 606,217 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Lc holds 1,199 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 27,738 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 268 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Finance Counselors reported 0.44% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.12% or 44,724 shares in its portfolio. World Asset holds 0.4% or 49,375 shares in its portfolio.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,755 shares to 115,050 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,383 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.