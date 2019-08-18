As Udr (UDR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Lowered by $435,825 Its Holding; Spc Financial Upped Its Old Rep Intl (ORI) Holding

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 60.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 9,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 6,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 15,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 1.59 million shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 18,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 94,050 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 75,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 903,537 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UDR prices $400M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UDR Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UDR Inc (UDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UDR, Inc. (UDR) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus, Affirms Q3 EPS Views Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2,655 shares to 3,050 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 6,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Lrg Cap Etf (VV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Llc has 7,024 shares. Moreover, Registered Investment Advisor has 0.26% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 12,050 shares stake. Heritage Wealth owns 16,211 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Hartford Inv Mgmt Company accumulated 30,441 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,400 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York invested in 57,756 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments owns 128 shares. State Street holds 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 18.22 million shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.07% or 32.10 million shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 14,600 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 5,845 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 666,626 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 384,976 shares stake.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 19,470 shares to 15,005 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 361,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,480 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $17,428 activity.