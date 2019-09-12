As Udr Com (UDR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Eii Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $427,064; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cut Stake

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Udr Inc Com (UDR) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 27,320 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 37,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 1.57M shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 3,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 28,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 9.71M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst says new market highs are coming soon; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Says Treasury Selling Pressure From Quants Likely Over; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHAIRMAN AND CEO JAMIE DIMON INTERVIEW : LIVE; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Top JP Morgan retail analyst Matt Boss reveals his playbook for the China ‘wildcard’; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.11 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,520 shares to 7,985 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 78,152 shares. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). M&T State Bank Corporation reported 2.09M shares. First Dallas Securities holds 0.91% or 9,254 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Limited reported 0.57% stake. 72,702 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment Communications Inc. Grand Jean Mgmt Inc has 1.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 35,223 shares. Tennessee-based Lbmc Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 14,253 were reported by Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management owns 3.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 817,136 shares. Weitz Invest stated it has 243,500 shares. Benin Mngmt invested in 15,367 shares or 0.74% of the stock. 55,265 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Mgmt. 57.42 million are held by Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold UDR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd holds 0.01% or 16,489 shares. 259,990 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). M&T Fincl Bank Corp owns 18,802 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.12% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 9.18M were reported by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 1.38 million shares. Gideon Capital Advisors stated it has 28,698 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability has 8,110 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 222,774 shares. Korea Inv accumulated 361,916 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 41 shares. Us Bancshares De has 12,709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Limited has 0.02% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 189,037 shares. 1,101 are owned by Cwm Limited Liability Corp.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06 billion and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 4,427 shares to 72,438 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) by 5,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI).