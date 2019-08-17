As Udr Com (UDR) Market Value Rose, Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Cut by $326,700 Its Stake; Malibu Boats (MBUU) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Declined

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats (MBUU) by 34.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 40,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 76,234 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 117,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Malibu Boats for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.21M market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 213,905 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Udr Inc Com (UDR) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 528,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.02 million, down from 535,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Udr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 1.59M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 63,087 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 34,543 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 2,970 shares. 54,607 are held by Norinchukin National Bank The. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 128 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 151,687 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd invested in 0.01% or 578,541 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 3,462 shares. Utah Retirement has 64,633 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab stated it has 940,190 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.07% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company has 645,718 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & C (NYSE:AJG) by 5,697 shares to 503,158 shares, valued at $39.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 1.56M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 25.68% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $19.39 million for 6.95 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts holds 46,667 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company holds 0.02% or 55,307 shares. State Street has 404,373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 14,595 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Company holds 0.13% or 337,741 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 101,120 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prns Management Co has 0.01% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Hillcrest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 282,596 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Co owns 0.48% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 321,053 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 64,112 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 5,272 shares. Bbt Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.61% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) or 12,347 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 634 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 28,370 shares.