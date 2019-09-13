As Ubs Group (UBS) Stock Value Declined, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Lowered Its Position; Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Stephens Decreased Its Holding

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 55,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 23,510 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $579,000, down from 79,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 782,962 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Ubs Group (UBS) by 83.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 10.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.11M, down from 12.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Ubs Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 2.84 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 11/04/2018 – TDC SAYS UBS GROUP CUTS STAKE TO 8.47%; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS JEREMY ANDERSON AND FRED HU NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROUP AG AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Interest Income CHF1.74B; 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs for 18 Months; 07/03/2018 TDC TDC.CO – UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 169,661 shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $133.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 15,918 shares to 19,338 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 25,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00M for 16.76 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. $9,985 worth of stock was bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was bought by Chiodo Matthew. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314 on Friday, June 28.