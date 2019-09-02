As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Todd Asset Management Decreased Position by $5.31 Million; Caxton Trimmed Cm Fin (CMFN) Position by $1.20 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 21,852 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 16/05/2018 – BJP’S YEDDYURAPPA TO TAKE OATH AS KARNATAK CM ON THURSDAY: DD; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to Tripura cadre on CM’s request; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 08/05/2018 – CM Finance 3Q-End Net Asset Value $12.55/Share; 13/04/2018 – @gcbioinv TMB and PD-L1 largely unrelated in NSCLC (per CM-026 NEJM paper); 28/03/2018 – FNAC DARTY SA FNAC.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 11/04/2018 – THALES TCFP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 25/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: CM Punk update, independent promotions on WWE Network; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 442,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 2.58 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 03/04/2018 – UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Pft CHF1.51B; 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – Correct: UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.47B, not CHF4.88B; 29/05/2018 – UBS Hires Former European Commissioner as Brexit Adviser; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Operating Income CHF7.7B

More notable recent CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CM Finance, Inc. (CMFN) CEO Michael Mauer on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investcorp Credit Management US LLC to Acquire Majority Interest in CM Investment Partners LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CM Finance Inc (CMFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CM Finance Inc (CMFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CM Finance Inc Reports Results for its Fiscal Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.32 million for 7.03 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Notes: AMU and AMUB – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “VIDEO â€” Cobalt Price Jumps, Lithium Producers Fall | INN – Investing News Network” published on August 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Merrill Lynch and UBS Group AG are being Investigated for Sales of Unsuitable Investments – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “For stocks, â€˜buying the dipâ€™ is now likely to be a â€˜losing proposition,â€™ says UBS – MarketWatch” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank, UBS explored European banking alliance – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.