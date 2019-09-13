As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Janney Capital Management Raised Position; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lifted Its J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position by $423,798

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 252,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32M, up from 871,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 2.93M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 03/04/2018 – UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS BONDS CONSISTS OF A 3-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FLOATING RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 APRIL 2021 AND A 4.8-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FIXED RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 JANUARY 2023; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 07/03/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS; 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – UBS U.S. Wealth Business is Thriving — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 3,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 133,559 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.93 million, up from 129,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 11.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Expense $16.1B; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS EX-CIB, UP 8% YOY AND 1% QOQ; 14/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3,822 shares to 128,527 shares, valued at $23.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,466 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 19,030 shares. Ipg Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,390 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd accumulated 43,516 shares. Sabal Tru reported 2.5% stake. Northside Capital Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,502 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 0.01% or 121 shares. Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 129,514 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 242,162 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Flippin Bruce And Porter has invested 3.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brookmont Capital Mgmt owns 3.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 45,933 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 45,573 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 240,069 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 572 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Ltd invested in 38,814 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Cuts Square Target Due To Questions About 2020 Guidance – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,174 shares to 182,916 shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vngrd Real Est Indx Etf (VNQ) by 11,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,924 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

