As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stock Price Declined, Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered by $21.24 Million Its Position; Viacom New (VIAB) Holding Has Increased by Landscape Capital Management Llc

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 149.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 38,076 shares as the company's stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 63,575 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 25,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.06M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 1.77 million shares as the company's stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 4.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $47.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 3.83M shares traded or 33.99% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500.

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "UBS steps to the sidelines on State Street – Seeking Alpha" on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Nordstrom's Outlook Is 'Deteriorating,' UBS Says In Downgrade – Benzinga" published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Deutsche Bank: Yes, There's More – Seeking Alpha" on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "UBS Downgrades Deere, Expects Near-Term Weakness In Farming Equipment Demand – Benzinga" published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About UBS Group AG (UBS) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,814 shares to 36,099 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 132,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).