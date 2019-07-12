As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stock Declined, Blair William & Company Has Lowered Holding; Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Cut Pros Holdings (PRO) Stake as Share Value Rose

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 83.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 220,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,115 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522,000, down from 263,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 1.51M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.88B; 14/03/2018 – UBS Group Asia ECM Head Peihao Huang Is Said to Be Leaving Bank; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Profit Rises, Supported by Wealth-Management Gains; 25/03/2018 – UBS Group CEO Discusses Deals, Growth and Trade (Video); 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions; 03/04/2018 – UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. About 97,692 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO)

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares to 813,050 shares, valued at $17.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Llp has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 15,014 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 110,363 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 940,128 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 27,127 shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 0% or 1.72 million shares. Putnam Invs Ltd invested in 127,933 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carroll Financial Assocs reported 354 shares. 57,306 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Llc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 41,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated holds 2,550 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.01% or 4,900 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 145,924 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.08% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 80,047 shares.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.