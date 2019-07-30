As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Market Value Declined, Holder Arga Investment Management LP Raised Position; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Declined

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, down from 215,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 60.59 million shares traded or 170.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 221.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 78,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,537 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 35,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 5.33M shares traded or 81.65% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – N.Y. A.G. Schneiderman Announces $230 Million Settlement With UBS Over Misconduct Leading Up to Financial Crisis; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION REDUCED BOTH 2017 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY CHF 0.03; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 07/03/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central State Bank holds 34,444 shares. Oldfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.21% or 48,650 shares. Moreover, Hgk Asset Mngmt has 0.19% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sei has 1.65 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 48,723 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Management Lc invested 1.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Natl Pension Serv holds 0.91% or 5.54 million shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 396,090 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 104.41 million shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Edmp owns 92,503 shares or 3.83% of their US portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 45,304 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 405,221 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 462,836 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested 0.71% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Freestone Holding Limited Liability Corp accumulated 51,660 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,289 shares to 15,127 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 71,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,754 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ).

