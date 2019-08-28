As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Has Lifted Stake; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Alliant Energy (LNT) Holding by $4.07 Million

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 721,217 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.99 million, up from 634,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.28 million shares traded or 18.22% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 221.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 78,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 113,537 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 35,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 1.75 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Profit Rises, Supported by Wealth-Management Gains; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS JEREMY ANDERSON AND FRED HU NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROUP AG AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS CHAIRMAN AXEL WEBER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A FURTHER ONE-YEAR TERM; 19/03/2018 – UBS Group AG CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 21/03/2018 – N.Y. A.G. Schneiderman Announces $230 Million Settlement With UBS Over Misconduct Leading Up to Financial Crisis; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs for 18 Months

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 28,940 shares to 44,664 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 9,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,241 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Pref Adr.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 648,806 shares to 308,140 shares, valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value Index (IVE) by 15,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,030 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.