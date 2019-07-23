As Ubs Ag (UBS) Stock Declined, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Lowered Stake in American Express Co (AXP) as Shares Rose

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 143,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.52 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $128.2. About 3.98M shares traded or 26.96% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ubs Ag (UBS) by 95.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 292,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,291 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161,000, down from 306,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ubs Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 4.45M shares traded or 57.39% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Pft CHF1.51B; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS CHAIRMAN AXEL WEBER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A FURTHER ONE-YEAR TERM; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Interest Income CHF1.74B; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts; 16/03/2018 – UBS Brokers Come and Go, After Firm Ditches Protocol — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank Division reported 119,673 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 10,858 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 1.00 million shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp reported 0.45% stake. 2,852 are owned by Atlas Browninc. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd holds 0.44% or 48,981 shares. 69 were accumulated by Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora. New York-based Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Retail Bank Of The West invested 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 35,404 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited holds 25,937 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Llc stated it has 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mai Mgmt has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Washington Tru Bankshares holds 0.04% or 2,374 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 290,040 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75,500 shares to 250,400 shares, valued at $59.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 361,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Oil Slicks Trip up Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “10 Dividends That Can See Double-Digit Growth for 5 Years or Longer – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 19, 2019.