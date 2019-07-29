As Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Valuation Declined, Woodstock Trimmed Its Stake; Duke Realty (DRE) Stock Value Rose While Boston Partners Has Trimmed by $59.13 Million Its Position

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 26.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 1.97M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.41M, down from 7.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 919,166 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, down from 51,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.18. About 102,125 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $125.80 million for 23.89 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8,995 shares to 28,202 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 87,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.04% or 531,800 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.08% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.13M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 68,231 were reported by National Bank Of Nova Scotia. Conning Incorporated stated it has 9,893 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 4.69M shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 236 were accumulated by Bessemer Gp. Strs Ohio accumulated 887,812 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc reported 20,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% or 779,442 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 41,777 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.06% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 672,563 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. Anthony Nicholas C. had sold 9,937 shares worth $288,869 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets reported 3,161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ruggie Capital Gp stated it has 461 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has 0.02% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 1,185 shares. 4,022 are held by Prudential Finance. The New York-based Element Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Oak Associates Ltd Oh holds 13,210 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs stated it has 1,910 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 11 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 7,852 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 7,245 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has invested 0.11% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Denali Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.15% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Daiwa Sb Invests has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Guggenheim Ltd holds 5,346 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 65 shares.