As Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stock Value Declined, Akre Capital Management Lowered by $74.49 Million Its Holding; Punch Card Management LP Increased Its Winnebago Inds (WGO) Holding by $12.29 Million

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 568,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.65 million, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 323,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.78M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 285,322 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. 3,500 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares with value of $102,163 were bought by Happe Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co reported 346,804 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.16M shares. New York-based Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Veritable LP reported 0.01% stake. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp accumulated 329 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Everence Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 13,320 were reported by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Tci Wealth owns 93 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 157,881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company invested in 0.01% or 11,463 shares. Intl Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 23,084 shares. Rex Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 10,000 shares. Montag A & Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 23,300 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold UBNT shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 9.12% less from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.63% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa invested 0.04% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Vanguard Gru owns 1.37M shares. Cypress Cap Lc (Wy) reported 100 shares. Chevy Chase Holding reported 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 897,619 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt has invested 1.27% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Captrust Fin Advisors owns 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 192 shares. Bankshares Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 74,416 shares. Paloma Company holds 0.01% or 4,639 shares in its portfolio.

