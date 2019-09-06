As Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stock Declined, Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Cut Position; Wellcome Trust LTD Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $35.40 Million as Valuation Rose

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 302,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.33 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.87M, up from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Management invested in 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 18 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 102,986 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 27,755 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 18,116 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Llc has 0.06% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.07% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com holds 779,695 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 1,956 shares. Sei Investments holds 2,179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 20,066 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.07% stake. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc stated it has 1,509 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs Lp stated it has 0.08% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

More notable recent Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ubiquiti -6.6% after revenue miss, $500M buyback – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADTRAN Brings Cloud-Based CAF Performance Test Solution – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ubiquiti (UBNT) Q2 Earnings Beat on Healthy Revenue Growth – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2019: UBNT – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 284 shares to 4,868 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.