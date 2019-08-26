As Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stock Declined, Holder Salem Investment Counselors Lifted Its Holding; Neuberger Berman Group Trimmed Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position by $16.62 Million; Shares Rose

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 339,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5.89M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.17M, down from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 5,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 50,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 44,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,105 were reported by Park Avenue Securities Limited Company. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.71% or 265,767 shares. Moreover, Hikari Tsushin has 0.23% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.23 million shares. Ellington Group Ltd Co reported 13,800 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability has 6,102 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation accumulated 277,324 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Atlanta Management L L C reported 1.22 million shares stake. Fdx Advsr invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). State Street owns 65.16 million shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 22,787 shares. 4,323 were accumulated by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. Valicenti Advisory Ser Inc holds 12,668 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.33% or 157,996 shares in its portfolio. Serv has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 61,695 shares to 90,686 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Property Reit Trust Reit (NYSE:LPT) by 9,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has 15,374 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Oak Limited Oh reported 13,210 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings invested in 3,250 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 23,197 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Company owns 94,396 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Crosspoint Strategies Limited Com reported 3.65% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Salem Counselors reported 50,638 shares stake. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn accumulated 4,275 shares. Quantbot LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn has invested 4.05% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Ing Groep Nv reported 21,000 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.01% stake.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,909 shares to 83,983 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

