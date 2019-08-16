As Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Has Boosted Its Holding; Presima Has Cut Position in W P Carey (WPC) as Stock Rose

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT) by 31.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 3,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 13,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 10,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 605,470 shares traded or 69.04% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic

Presima Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.93. About 486,268 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,495 shares to 186,891 shares, valued at $35.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,450 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).