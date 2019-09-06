As Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Market Value Declined, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.31 Million Its Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, West Chester Capital Advisors Has Lowered by $381,555 Its Holding

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $128.57. About 931,322 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 8,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 43,223 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, down from 52,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Invest Gru Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,990 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department reported 82,672 shares. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas stated it has 3.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 135,378 shares. Gulf Interest Financial Bank (Uk) has 644,362 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. King Wealth has invested 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 2,309 shares stake. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De accumulated 42,956 shares. First Hawaiian Bank owns 40,337 shares. Asset Management One Company Limited has invested 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Company has 39,981 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Paw Cap Corp stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.78% or 54,005 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 62,404 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 19.06 million shares.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40,576 shares to 209,815 shares, valued at $39.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 17,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

