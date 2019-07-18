As Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Market Valuation Declined, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Kylin Management Has Raised Its Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by $31.21 Million

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $97.09. About 363,029 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 8,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,223 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, down from 52,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $131.9. About 54,225 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 34,990 shares to 56,775 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $66.35 million for 35.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.80% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Management owns 12,546 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 18 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl stated it has 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). The North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 1,900 were reported by Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 51,802 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications reported 2,019 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). New York-based Oppenheimer Company has invested 0.11% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 26 shares. Akre Cap Management Limited Co holds 4.23% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 2.68 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 20,066 shares. Syntal Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,314 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 172,548 shares.

