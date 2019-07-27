As U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Market Value Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Boosted by $971,907 Its Holding; Eidelman Virant Capital Lifted Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Stake by $440,000

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 142.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 57,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 97,371 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 1.76M shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO CLOSE ON ITS $750 MLN ACQUISITION OF EP MINERALS BY END OF THIS MONTH; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3M; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Tons Sold Rose 22%; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA – QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHARE WILL BE PAYABLE ON JULY 6; 03/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Sale of Transload Assets to CIG Logistics; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy EP Minerals for $750 Million; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SELLS TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS FOR $75M

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 765,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 142,518 shares traded or 35.08% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 21.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 06/03/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9M; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Earnings and Cash Flow; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle to Continue Service to Co Through 2020; 14/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – FUNDS FROM $30 MLN TERM LOAN WILL BE PRIMARILY USED FOR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED KNIGHTS INN ACQUISITION; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Red Lion; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corp Agrees to Acquire Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 08/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 1Q Rev $33M

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atento Sa F by 362,000 shares to 169,543 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 765,000 are held by Eidelman Virant Capital. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 14,600 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 242,992 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 49,900 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 882,081 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 16,440 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 51,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 11,160 shares. Moreover, Coliseum Mgmt Ltd Llc has 10.69% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 3.66 million shares. Creative Planning reported 14,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 1.30M shares. Punch And Associate Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.45% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Portolan Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.57% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) or 680,926 shares.

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RLH – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Names Vinod Sankar Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RLH Corporation Launches Artificial Intelligence Virtual Agent For Central Reservations Across Entire Brand Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RLH Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLH Corporation Acknowledges Receipt of Shareholder Letter – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.