As U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Market Value Declined, Harris Associates LP Has Cut Stake by $2.08 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Stock Rose While Dana Investment Advisors Cut Stake by $923,496

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 173,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.77 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $836.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 2.08 million shares traded or 0.73% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA – WILL FINANCE DEAL,REFINANCE CURRENT DEBT THROUGH SEVEN YEAR, $1.280 BLN COMMITTED TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY, $100 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $95.4M; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3M; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR $75 MLN; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS EP MINERALS FOR $750M; 23/03/2018 – EP MINERALS TO BE BOUGHT BY U.S. SILICA; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 19/03/2018 – US Silica to Sell Three Transloads for $75 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 118,610 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.86M, down from 123,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 3.07 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08B for 14.23 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI) by 13,158 shares to 403,117 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 40,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SLCA’s profit will be $8.09M for 25.84 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

