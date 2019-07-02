As U S Physical Therapy (USPH) Stock Price Rose, Deutsche Bank Ag Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.50 Million; Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While Capital Planning Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $938,618

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 8.34 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 14,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,832 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 49,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in U S Physical Therapy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $124.68. About 45,791 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 27.94% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Physical Therapy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USPH); 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M; 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares to 22,938 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 9,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.56 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land to explore C-corporation – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Contrarian Dividend Stocks to Buy With the Market Fully Valued – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “With Jobs Report Ahead, Focus Turns To Economic Data, Auto Sales, Tesla Output – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi joins banks toning down Q2 expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Citigroup Were Up on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 4.30 million shares. Steadfast Mgmt Lp invested 4.51% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Regions Corp holds 367,782 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 3.63 million shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 110,228 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.13% or 446,643 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.23 million shares. Alpine Woods Lc stated it has 0.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 36.42 million shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 38,859 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt accumulated 114,363 shares. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability stated it has 27,796 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 3.05M shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 758,688 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial accumulated 4.50M shares or 0.69% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold USPH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp accumulated 3,174 shares. Northern invested in 217,392 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) or 3,686 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 4,458 shares or 0% of the stock. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,305 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 10,047 shares. Schroder Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 82,263 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 24,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Everence Mgmt holds 0.04% or 2,050 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 19,568 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 22,258 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.08% or 25,067 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,635 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) or 7,146 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 58,070 shares.

More notable recent U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Physical Therapy: Well Run Company With A Valuation That Sets The Bar Unreasonably High – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Release and Conference Call for Thursday, November 1, 2018 – Business Wire” published on October 05, 2018, Zacks.com published: “U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Zacks.com” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector – Business Wire” with publication date: May 01, 2018.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 1.04M shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $18.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 6,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $152,649 activity. On Monday, March 18 the insider Chapman Harry S bought $100,064.

Analysts await U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 10.96% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.73 per share. USPH’s profit will be $10.34M for 38.48 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.