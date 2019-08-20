As U S Physical Therapy (USPH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Lifted Stake; Marathon Asset Management Llp Holding in Magna International (MGA) Cut by $445,440

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 64,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 55,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in U S Physical Therapy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135. About 76,432 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS $0.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – US Physical Therapy 4Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 395,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, down from 404,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 449,378 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $152,649 activity. Gilmartin Kathleen A also bought $52,585 worth of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shares.

More notable recent U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Days To Buy U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HHS to test new primary care payment models – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 98,000 shares to 245,000 shares, valued at $22.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,700 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold USPH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,200 were reported by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company. Mufg Americas Corp holds 119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,047 shares. Art Advisors Limited Co reported 2,231 shares stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 19,090 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 2,145 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Co owns 1,684 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Fred Alger Management has 221,014 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 6,698 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 2,594 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 34,832 shares stake. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).