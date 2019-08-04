As U S G (USG) Stock Were Volatile, Shareholder Kellner Capital Has Trimmed by $769,700 Its Position; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Increases Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 12.78M shares traded or 88.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 26/03/2018 – USG CEO: Expects Its Strategy to Drive Further Growt; 01/05/2018 – USG BOARD AUTHORIZES TALKS WITH KNAUF; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Indicates USG Has Relied on a Recalcitrant Engagement Strategy; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE SAYS IT WILL VOTE AGAINST USG BOARD NOMINEES; 01/05/2018 – USG Bd Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP HOLDER KNAUF URGES HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST CO. SLATE; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF: USG SAID NOV. 2017 PROPOSAL WAS NOT IN HOLDER INTEREST; 17/04/2018 – Knauf Files Investor Presentation; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THAT FOR 18 YEARS, USG HASN’T WORKED OUT THAT WELL

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 6,886 shares to 33,405 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,414 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $173,524 activity.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas posts quarterly cash flow, production records; hikes dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas, Uxin, and Scholar Rock Holding Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas little changed after mixed Q4 report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 62,229 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 131,479 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% or 47,721 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 2.18M shares. Zacks Mgmt owns 69,015 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 904,423 were accumulated by Advisory Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers owns 793,255 shares. Riverpark Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.37% or 230,386 shares. Adage Prtn Grp Inc Lc invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fil Limited accumulated 0.05% or 1.17 million shares. First Interstate Bank holds 500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Management Llc stated it has 78,345 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 15,334 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Limited Partnership holds 1.31 million shares. Regions Fin Corporation holds 1,500 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 2,828 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Eqis Mngmt holds 0.03% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 9,107 shares. Paloma Partners Communication has 139,543 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 0% or 132,584 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 5.23% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Morgan Stanley reported 1.41 million shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 100,508 shares. Sei Investments has 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Bokf Na accumulated 0.03% or 32,708 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 100 shares.