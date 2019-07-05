As U S G (USG) Stock Were Volatile, Holder Havens Advisors Has Increased Position; American Express (AXP) Share Value Rose While Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.06 Million

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 18,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83 million, down from 163,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $124.96. About 1.15 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD: KNAUF NO-VOTE CALL IS MISGUIDED ATTEMPT TO PRESSURE; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover; 01/05/2018 – KNAUF ENCOURAGED USG MGMT CAN ENTER INTO TALKS ON $42/SHR OFFER; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 CAPEX MIDPOINT ABOUT $160M; 25/04/2018 – USG CORP – NEW CORPORATE STRATEGY ANNOUNCED AT INVESTOR DAY EXPECTED TO DRIVE CONTINUED PROFITABLE GROWTH AND INCREASE SHAREHOLDER VALUE OVER MID-TERM; 19/04/2018 – DJ USG Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USG); 27/04/2018 – USG SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST 4 DIRECTORS: GLASS LEWIS; 12/04/2018 – USG URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 26/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE GOLD PROXY CARD AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Hasn’t Responded to Proposal on USG Stake

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0.06% or 472,039 shares. Asset Mngmt Advisors Limited Liability invested in 4.22% or 116,185 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 0.04% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 247,700 shares. 16,221 were reported by Smithfield. First Republic Management reported 100,508 shares. 100,611 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Ltd Company has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Gabelli And Invest Advisers stated it has 457,342 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr holds 0.01% or 4,190 shares in its portfolio. Kellner Cap Limited Liability Com invested 1.2% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 1.95 million shares. Havens Advisors Llc stated it has 66,000 shares. Pentwater Cap Lp stated it has 1.99M shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 32,708 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 69,079 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.24 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.