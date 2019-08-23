As U S G (USG) Stock Value Were Volatile, Holder Kellner Capital Cut Position; Metlife (MET) Holding Maintained by Envestnet Asset Management Inc

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 02/05/2018 – USG had in March rejected a $5.9 billion takeover proposal by Knauf, its second-largest shareholder, that valued the wallboard maker at $42 per share; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF CONFIRMS $42/SHR PROPOSAL MADE MARCH 15; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE SAYS IT WILL VOTE AGAINST USG BOARD NOMINEES; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Indicates USG Has Relied on a Recalcitrant Engagement Strategy; 28/03/2018 – USG Corporation Receives Excellence in Construction Innovation Award; 10/04/2018 – IKnauf Says USG Board Rejected Offer Without Engaging in ‘Meaningful Discussions’; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER BERKSHIRE: KNAUF MADE $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG; 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG – URGES USG CORP’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “AGAINST ALL” OF USG CORP’S FOUR NOMINEES TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Presented USG Board With Offer to Acquire Co. in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $42/Share

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 39.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 244,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 862,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.71M, up from 618,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 4.74M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 132,584 shares. Ruggie Cap Group holds 0.05% or 1,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.95M shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% or 43,494 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). S Muoio And Limited Liability Co owns 49,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 72,966 shares. First Manhattan Company invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,000 were reported by Barnett And Incorporated. Berkshire Hathaway reported 0.85% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.01% or 363,833 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Highland LP owns 0.05% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 20,000 shares.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ESCO Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ESE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 4,700 shares to 44,900 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox holds 1.62% or 46.43M shares. The New York-based Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.2% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Oppenheimer And Com owns 94,698 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 159,136 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru reported 12,193 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0.19% stake. Asset One Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 15,824 are held by Profund Advisors. Ww Asset Mngmt invested 0.14% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Savant Cap Ltd owns 10,401 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Duncker Streett And Com Incorporated holds 0.07% or 7,497 shares in its portfolio. Invesco owns 9.15M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – CSRwire.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Investment Management Originates Record $7.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 2,180 shares to 11,591 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 541,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,133 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).