As U S G (USG) Shares Were Volatile, Havens Advisors Has Boosted by $1.66 Million Its Holding; As Mistras Group (MG) Valuation Rose, Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Trimmed Position

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Mistras Group Inc (MG) by 79.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 116,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 29,651 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, down from 146,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Mistras Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 63,340 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q EPS 10C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $179.8M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q Rev $187.6M; 07/05/2018 – Mistras Backs 2018 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q EPS 10c; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 64,780 shares to 92,441 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 5,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $810,483 activity. $278,540 worth of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) shares were bought by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS. Wolk Jonathan H bought $48,731 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MG shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.36 million shares or 2.19% more from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv stated it has 1,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial owns 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 10,019 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech Inc holds 24,699 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 4,082 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd accumulated 166,278 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 270,734 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Limited holds 0% or 14,418 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 541,226 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 472,540 shares. Tower Limited (Trc) reported 2,794 shares. Signaturefd Limited owns 300 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 76,464 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).