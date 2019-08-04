As U S G (USG) Shares Were Volatile, Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Lowered by $15.11 Million Its Position; Cubist Systematic Strategies Lowered Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) as Share Price Rose

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42 million, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 02/05/2018 – Merger talks may not succeed. USG signaled it might hold out for more than $42 per share and that Knauf “will see value in excess” of its original bid; 11/05/2018 – USG SAYS AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, JOSE ARMARIO, GRETCHEN HAGGERTY & WILLIAM HERNANDEZ WERE NOT DULY RE-ELECTED TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF MADE $40.10 SHR PROPOSAL FOR USG IN NOV. 2017; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 ADJ. SG&A ABOUT 10% OF NET SALES; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 CAPEX MIDPOINT ABOUT $160M; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Net $37M; 25/04/2018 – USG CORP – NEW CORPORATE STRATEGY ANNOUNCED AT INVESTOR DAY EXPECTED TO DRIVE CONTINUED PROFITABLE GROWTH AND INCREASE SHAREHOLDER VALUE OVER MID-TERM; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 25/04/2018 – USG Operating Profit Drops as Buyout Offer Looms — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – ISS Concludes Knauf’s Offer Merits More Demonstrable Engagement on Part of USG Board

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 48.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 26,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 27,172 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 53,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 125,000 shares to 187,000 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Roundview Cap Lc has invested 0.75% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). S Muoio And Comm Ltd Liability has 49,000 shares. Regions Financial Corporation reported 1,500 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 1,009 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.54% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0.03% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Kellner Capital Limited Liability Com has 1.2% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Invesco has 46,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Gideon Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.12% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 329 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Northern has 428,817 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 90,105 shares to 112,972 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 154,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 15.56 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Verity And Verity Lc owns 1.2% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 28,692 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc invested in 0.51% or 4,597 shares. Comm Of Toledo Na Oh has 1,442 shares. 439,457 were accumulated by Lord Abbett Company Limited Liability Corporation. Quantum Management owns 0.5% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,135 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 491 were accumulated by First Personal. Tirschwell & Loewy holds 3.35% or 134,567 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability accumulated 273,134 shares. Moreover, Barnett & Communication has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 12,917 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr Inc. Winslow Mngmt Ltd reported 1.05 million shares stake.

