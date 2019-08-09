As U S G (USG) Share Value Were Volatile, Yakira Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.20 Million; Robecosam Ag Raised Its Rexnord New (RXN) Position by $775,150 as Shares Rose

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 31,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 966,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.30M, up from 935,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 659,328 shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 120,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 148,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ USG Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USG); 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS ON APRIL 16, DELIVERED LETTER TO BOARD OF USG CORP – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter Urging USG Holders to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Net $37M; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SEES USG NEEDING ‘SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT’; 30/04/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” ALL FOUR; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP 2020 FCF TARGET OVER $450M; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF CONFIRMS $42/SHR PROPOSAL MADE MARCH 15; 26/03/2018 – Gebr. Knauf KG revealed in a securities filing Friday it offered to buy USG for $42 per share on Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – USG REITERATES KNAUF’S BID DOESN’T REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Inc Plc owns 69,079 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 89,910 shares. Weik Cap Mngmt stated it has 16,150 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Ruggie Cap Grp Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Susquehanna Intl Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Capstone Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 240,449 shares in its portfolio. Greylin Inv Mangement invested in 82,584 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 16,447 shares or 0% of the stock. 450 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. 3,000 were reported by Synovus Fin Corporation. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 22,700 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 239,200 shares. Harris Assocs Lp reported 1.64M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Alpine Assoc reported 1.76 million shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc has 0.05% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 169,871 shares to 281,024 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Earnings, Q2 Book Value Estimates – Are Real Buybacks Finally Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 44,572 shares to 248,296 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 141,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Rexnord (RXN) Tops Q1 EPS by 5c, Revenues Miss; Provides FY20 Operational Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Rexnord (RXN) to Sell VAG Business to AURELIUS Equity Opportunities – StreetInsider.com” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Rexnord Corp (RXN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.