As U S G (USG) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Kellner Capital Cut Stake; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder United Asset Strategies Has Upped Its Position

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 8,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 33,956 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 25,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 3.93M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 11/05/2018 – USG SAYS AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, JOSE ARMARIO, GRETCHEN HAGGERTY & WILLIAM HERNANDEZ WERE NOT DULY RE-ELECTED TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Presented USG Board With Offer to Acquire Co. in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $42/Share; 12/04/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire will oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid; 26/03/2018 – Knauf: Awaiting USG’s Response to March 15 Proposal; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 40C; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS IN LETTER CONTINUES TO DENY OR DELAY RESPONSE TO REQUEST, WILL UNFORTUNATELY HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO COMMENCE ACTION IN COURTS; 27/04/2018 – USG SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST 4 DIRECTORS: GLASS LEWIS; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 CASH FLOW FROM OPS OVER $600M; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All 4 USG Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – USG Board Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,074 shares to 43,583 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 9,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,713 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 41,500 shares to 59,400 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

