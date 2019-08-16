As U S G (USG) Share Price Were Volatile, Kellner Capital Trimmed Its Stake; Medifast (MED) Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $5.08 Million as Shares Declined

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 25/04/2018 – USG CORP – NEW CORPORATE STRATEGY ANNOUNCED AT INVESTOR DAY EXPECTED TO DRIVE CONTINUED PROFITABLE GROWTH AND INCREASE SHAREHOLDER VALUE OVER MID-TERM; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 26/03/2018 – WARREN BUFFETT SAYS KNAUF ENTITIES FURNISHED COPY OF LETTER FROM GEBR. KNAUF VERWALTUNGSGESELLSCHAFT KG TO USG DATED MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – USG DETRERMINES KNAUF PROPOSAL `SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES’ CO; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES – ON MARCH 29 UNIT ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH USG PROPERTIES AUSTIN CHALK l, LLC; 22/05/2018 – USG TECH SOLUTIONS LTD USGT.BO SAYS SERVESH GUPTA RESIGNED AS CEO; 17/04/2018 – KNAUF FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST USG NOMINEES; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES NO U.S. FEDERAL CASH TAXES’18-’20 ON NOLS,CREDITS; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG STANDSTILL PROVISIONS TERMINATE ON AUGUST 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Knauf urges USG investors to snub building products maker’s board nominees

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71 million, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $99.2. About 87,387 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 135,682 shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Seizert Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Everence invested in 0.04% or 1,770 shares. First Republic Management invested in 0% or 1,597 shares. G2 Inv Mngmt Limited Company owns 21,637 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 3,115 shares. Pnc Fin Ser Grp holds 0% or 691 shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 2,156 shares. Burns J W And holds 0.11% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 3,377 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Parametric Associate Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 46,064 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 9,100 shares. 431,685 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. 4,910 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Ww holds 689,912 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Com accumulated 127,053 shares. S Muoio Com Llc accumulated 1.94% or 49,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 156,100 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 5,098 shares. 116,185 are held by Asset Management Advisors Limited Liability Com. M&T National Bank holds 10,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 2.28 million were accumulated by London Co Of Virginia. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc reported 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Vanguard holds 0.01% or 7.44 million shares in its portfolio. Barnett And has invested 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Captrust Finance Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,190 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 2,828 shares. Eqis Mgmt, California-based fund reported 9,107 shares.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares to 135,600 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris Intl Plc by 69,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).