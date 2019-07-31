As U S G (USG) Share Price Were Volatile, Greylin Investment Mangement Trimmed by $1.21 Million Its Holding; Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Boosted Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $554,600 as Stock Declined

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,584 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 110,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Offers German Company Option for USG Stake; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE, WHICH OWNS ABOUT 31 PCT OF USG, ISSUED STATEMENT AFTER USG REJECETD TAKEOVER BID BY GERMANY’S KNAUF; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP SAYS KNAUF KG’S PROPOSAL IS “WHOLLY INADEQUATE, OPPORTUNISTIC AND DOES NOT REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE OF COMPANY”; 12/04/2018 – BUFFETT TO OPPOSE USG BOARD AFTER $5.9 BILLION KNAUF BID SPURNED – BLOOMBERG; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Notes USG Board Has Failed to Communicate View on Value; 26/04/2018 – USG FILES INVESTOR PRESENTATION-SENDS LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – USG Boral enters a four-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity International in Asia-Pacific; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Presented USG Board With Offer to Acquire Co. in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $42/Share; 25/04/2018 – USG Operating Profit Drops as Buyout Offer Looms — Earnings Review

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 2.99M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Announce 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results Aug. 1; Conference Call Rescheduled to 9:30 am EDT – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman invested in 338,126 shares. The Iowa-based Miles has invested 0.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 62,578 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.52% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). North Point Managers Oh holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 141,459 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 84,543 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 45,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Swiss Savings Bank owns 2.31M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Cohen & Steers reported 228,825 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1.20 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Altfest L J & Inc invested in 4,684 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Limited Co holds 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 6,162 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 244,000 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Cap Management Ltd reported 253,549 shares.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,767 shares to 368,211 shares, valued at $21.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.