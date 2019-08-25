As U S G (USG) Market Valuation Were Volatile, London Co Of Virginia Lowered Its Stake by $8.34 Million; Ventas Com (VTR) Holder Pggm Investments Lowered Holding by $2.39 Million

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 193,868 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.86M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer “Substantially Undervalues the Company; 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – USG BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM KNAUF; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover; 12/04/2018 – USG URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF ISSUES OPEN LETTER TO USG SHAREHOLDERS, URGES THEM TO VOTE AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES TODAY; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not a fan of building materials company USG’s board of directors; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF: USG SAID NOV. 2017 PROPOSAL WAS NOT IN HOLDER INTEREST; 26/04/2018 – USG FILES INVESTOR PRESENTATION-SENDS LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – USG Files Investor Presentation and Sends Letter to Stockholders

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.18M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 1.44M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc Com (NYSE:EXR) by 1.22M shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $201.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc Com by 6.92M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr Com Sh Ben Int (NYSE:HPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Gru Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,618 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 580,870 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 1.18 million shares. 5,588 were reported by Haverford Trust. Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 99,389 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt stated it has 22,535 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.03% or 19,801 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank stated it has 380 shares. Daiwa Grp reported 0.04% stake. Intrust National Bank Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,138 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.09% or 479,107 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 13,071 shares. Regions invested in 0% or 146 shares. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 6,966 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22M for 19.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Largest Sales of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 472,039 shares. Tower Rech Limited (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 185 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 849,913 shares. Roundview Llc holds 0.75% or 72,966 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Co invested in 127,053 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.08% or 29,616 shares. The Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 0.85% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Utah Retirement accumulated 15,334 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 253,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 850 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 49,287 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 539,180 shares.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 65,624 shares to 914,686 shares, valued at $80.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 12,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).