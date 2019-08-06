As U S G Com New (USG) Valuation Were Volatile, Gabelli Securities Has Upped Its Holding by $1.72 Million; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shares Rose, Phoenix Investment Adviser Cut Stake

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 1.86M shares traded or 12.09% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare CDS Tightens 33 Bps, Most in 8 Weeks; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as `Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse; 16/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PAOLA ARBOUR NAMED CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, MARIE QUINTANA NAMED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON IN POST ACUTE CARE SERVICES PACT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THC)

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp Com New (USG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 457,342 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80 million, up from 417,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON KNAUF PROPOSAL FOR USG BOARD; 26/03/2018 – BERKSHIRE PROPOSED TO GRANT KNAUF OPTION TO PURCHASE USG STAKE; 10/04/2018 – Knauf turns up heat on USG, urges shareholders to vote against directors; 26/03/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SAYS KNAUF MADE $42/SHR PROPOSAL FOR USG; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM ; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG IS ‘FULL & FAIR VALUE’ FOR CO; 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders Urging Them to Vote for the election of Its Independent Directors; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All 4 USG Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – USG Bd Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $16.23 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 72,854 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Westport Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 15,674 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Company invested in 15,416 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,900 shares. Letko Brosseau Assocs Incorporated reported 1.66M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 103,604 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 21,514 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 0.03% or 388,672 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 3,684 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services invested in 0.03% or 904 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc (Wy) reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 246,680 shares.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:GNW) by 156,484 shares to 195,921 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 26,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,023 shares, and cut its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp Unit Ex.