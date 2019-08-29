As U S Concrete (USCR) Stock Rose, Gmt Capital Has Cut Its Stake; Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Shareholder Tompkins Financial Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.49 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 40,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 40,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 80,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 1.40 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 104,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 401,070 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, down from 505,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $665.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.96. About 29,931 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “15 Retail Survivors to Buy for the Long Run – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TJX Companies sized up after sales miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can TJX Companies Fix Its Weakest Link? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TJX Companies: Rough Quarter, But Thesis Intact – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “TJX Companies Earnings: Still on Pace for Modest Growth in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

