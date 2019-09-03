As U S Concrete (USCR) Share Price Rose, Gmt Capital Has Decreased Holding; America First Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) by $326,625

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 212,191 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11M, down from 216,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 438,154 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 104,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 401,070 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, down from 505,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $648.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 246,028 shares traded or 12.80% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $326.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $154.37 million for 19.53 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 110.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.6 per share. USCR’s profit will be $20.18M for 8.04 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -730.00% EPS growth.

