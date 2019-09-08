As U S Concrete (USCR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Gmt Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.28 Million; Rmb Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Trico Bancshares (TCBK)

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trico Bancshares (TCBK) by 35.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 31,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% . The hedge fund held 120,557 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 88,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trico Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 28,900 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 104,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 401,070 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, down from 505,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $704.18M market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 168,129 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 110.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.6 per share. USCR’s profit will be $19.53 million for 9.02 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -730.00% EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 26,200 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $88.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us owns 387,368 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 154,194 are held by Principal Grp. Penn Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.24% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 61,113 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce reported 386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 277 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 13,722 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 5,900 shares. 5,326 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 24,810 shares. Jane Street Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 12,204 shares stake. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company reported 37,392 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 1.71M shares.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc by 33,551 shares to 809,510 shares, valued at $17.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX) by 198,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,436 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TCBK shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.09 million shares or 1.33% more from 17.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mgmt has invested 0.2% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Pa reported 0.01% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 8,507 shares stake. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 1.90M shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) invested in 0.08% or 4,542 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Credit Suisse Ag owns 24,496 shares. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.04% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 41,955 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Inv Svcs Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 675 shares. Fmr Limited Company holds 2.46 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 39,364 shares. Walthausen & Limited Liability Corporation has 141,714 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio.

