As U S Bancorp (USB) Stock Value Declined, Holder United Fire Group Has Trimmed Holding; Syntal Capital Partners Increased Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $719,576

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 4.15M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70B for 12.52 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp’s Shareholder Payout Will Cross $5 Billion For The First Time Ever This Year – Forbes” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Both Own – GuruFocus.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Banks Just Announced Big Dividend Increases And Share Repurchase Programs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $845,100 were sold by Coombe Gary A. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93 million was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5.

